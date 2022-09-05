We have a plan to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that key stakeholders in the football industry have a plan for Black Stars to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He stated that Ghana will prove itself as a powerhouse in African football by attempting to win the World Cup once again in Qatar.



Speaking at a press briefing after the arrival of the World Cup trophy in Accra last Saturday, the sports minister noted with optimism that the plan will work out for the Black Stars to shine at the tournament.



"As a football powerhouse of Africa, Ghana is hopeful and believing that Insha Allah, come to November-December, we will be bringing the trophy back here to Ghana as the champions of the football family," he said.



"We are very hopeful and we have a plan with the key stakeholders of the sports industry to put our plans together, so we have the belief that Insha Alla in December, the Stars will shine in Qatar".



The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in history Qatar after missing the 2018 edition in Russia

Ghana has been pitted in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) when the tournament commences.



