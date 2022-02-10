We have a strong relationship with Sports Ministry - GFA

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that the GFA has a strong relationship with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In the last 24 hours, media reports had alleged that the GFA has clashed with the Sports Ministry after going against the preferred government choice of a Chris Hughton for the Black Stars job to appoint Otto Addo instead.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, Henry Asante Twum rubbished those claims.

According to him, things are well between the football association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



“There's a strong relationship between the GFA and the Sports ministry. Our relationship hasn't changed since the era of Hon. Isaac Asiamah,” the GFA Communications Director noted.