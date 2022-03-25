We have a surprise for Nigeria - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana FA's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum

Ghana FA's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, believes the Black Stars would be underdogs in their World Cup qualifier against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Football pundits believe Nigeria is in a strong position to qualify, but Mr. Asante Twum believes they will be surprised in Kumasi.



In an interview with Joy News, he stated that the GFA has done all possible to guarantee that the Black Stars defeat Nigeria on Friday.



“From the side of the Ghana Football Association we know we have done enough to put this team in good shape and to prepare adequately for this match. The Nigerians have been bluffing for the past 3 weeks but history tell us that these games follow no form guide regardless of your players,"

"Nigeria haven’t beaten us for sometime now, we know we are underdogs even though we are playing at home but there is a big surprise waiting for Nigeria in Kumasi,” he added.



On Friday, March 25, 2022, Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.