We have a very young team with a lot of quality – Inaki Williams insists

Black Stars squad

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has expressed optimism in the quality of the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA Word Cup.

In September, the Athletic Bilbao poster boy had the chance to play his first game for Ghana in a game against Brazil.



Subsequently, he starred for the Black Stars in another friendly match against Nicaragua.



Speaking to Marca after returning to Spain, Inaki Williams has stressed that Ghana has a young squad with a lot of quality.

“We have a very young team, but with a lot of quality. Most of them play in Europe. We can do great things in the World Cup. It’s not an easy group, but there is a very powerful team. We can surprise anyone. We’re not going favorites and that’s good for us,” the forward said while opening up on his impression of the Black Stars ahead of the world cup.



The attacker who is in top form in the Spanish La Liga is expected to make Ghana’s final squad to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.