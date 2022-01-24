We have designed new strategies, curricula to develop grassroots sports - Sports ministry

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Mr. Bella Bello Bitugu, the Technical Advisor to the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has averred that sports cannot develop in Ghana without investment into grassroots sports.

He argued that we must go back to the timetable and redesign our curriculum to help develop all forms of sports at the grassroots level.



For this reason, the government announced it has redesigned the curriculum to include the development of grassroots sports at the basic school level.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, Mr. Bitugu noted that persons working in the sports fraternity must work towards promoting the sector instead of dwelling on negativity.



He disclosed that a new curriculum for the development of sports at the basic level has come to stay and these are some of the issues we have to dwell on.



Mr. Bitugu said investment into grassroots sports would pay off in three to five years and the current administration was committed to doing that.



He told host Worlanyo Wallace the Youth and Sports Ministry has a plan for grassroots sports development but grassroots sports development is not something the Ministry can do alone.

He said what people forget is that the Ministry is not an implementing outfit but a policy outfit.



He noted that the Ministry would need the support of all stakeholders to help develop grassroots sports.



He added that we would need the support of the Gender Ministry, Education, and all other allied agencies to support in this regard.



“Without them, we are not able to support our grassroots sports. Something is going on and it would be rolled out very soon,” he announced.



He said the lack of strategies, structures, and the lack of investment has failed us and that has been the reason why we are where we are.