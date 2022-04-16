We have encouraged clubs to invest in the youth - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku says his outfit has encouraged clubs in Ghana to invest in young players.

Talent development has picked up recently through the setting up of some juvenile academies around the country.



Speaking to Karl Tuffour on GTV Sports Plus Kurt Okraku stated that clubs investing in young players will help the clubs replace any of their stars when the said star is transferred.



He also mentioned that talent development is not an easy task and transfer fees from player sales can also help talent development projects.

"We have encouraged clubs to invest in the youth because once a talent leaves it means an attraction is gone," he said.



"It means it affects the value of your domestic league but it also means that there are challenges to find the next Messi or the next Karl Tuffour to fill that void,"



"That has been the biggest challenge facing all of us. I think that if the clubs bring in more money obviously talent development should be high on the agender of all the club and will continue to find the right talent to fill in the void," he added.