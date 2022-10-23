‘We have got a very good technical team led by Otto Addo’ – Akufo-Addo

Otto Addo

Ghanaian leader Akufo-Addo believes that the technical team of the Black Stars is very good heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar next month.

The president of the Republic of Ghana says the senior national team have got themselves a very good technical team led by coach Otto Addo.



Otto Addo will be assisted by George Boateng, Mas’Ud Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton serving as the technical advisor for the technical team for the upcoming competition.



“What is always a problem is Minister saying, this person should play and saying President says I should tell you X player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that.”

“We have confidence in the team you have chosen. I think we have got a very good team.., Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani and Richard Kingston.”



“We have a very good set of people to guide our players, we should leave it to them and their professional judgement to decide the best possible combination for us and we will do our best to support them in everything that we can.”



Ghana will take on European giants Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.