We have improved our goal scoring- Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has reiterated they will work to improve their goal scoring rate following their win against Accra Lions.

After a slow start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the Phobians recorded their second win of the campaign on Sunday having recorded their first win of the season against Elmina Sharks in midweek.



The reigning champions squandered some glorious chances against Lions in the matchday 9 games.



However, goals from Kofi Kordzi and Daniel Afriyie were enough for Hearts to secure three points.



Boadu after the game assured that they will improve their goal-scoring rate.



"We were eliminated from Africa, and this is the local league so we need to maintain the standards," he said.



"Even though we didn't start well but we hope and believe that if we take match after match, Hearts of Oak will pick up," he added.

The former Medeama SC boss also noted the teams' difficulties in finding the back of the net will be improved.



"We know the goal scoring is a problem and that happened in the Sharks game.



"We are working on it and it will get to a time when the team will understand the movement and how to put the ball into the net," he promised.



Hearts of Oak sit 12th on the league log with 3 outstanding games.



Boadu and his team will slug it out with Bechem United on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games.