We have more work to do but we will get there - Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman 37697 Ghana’s left-back, Baba Rahman

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s left-back Baba Rahman is confident the Black Stars can improve on their performance before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar commences.

The Black Stars were a pale shadow of themselves as they lost be 3-0 to Brazil and earned a 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

Baba Rahman who played in the game against Brazil is positive that the Black Stars can work harder to get themselves in shape before the World Cup starts.

"Good exercise with the national team. More work to do but we will get there. Thanks for all the support and love. God bless our homeland and make us great and strong," he wrote on Twitter.

Baba Rahman has made 46 appearances for Ghana but he is likely to miss Ghana’s World Cup as a result of his recent deep in performance.

