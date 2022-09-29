Ghana’s left-back Baba Rahman is confident the Black Stars can improve on their performance before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar commences.
The Black Stars were a pale shadow of themselves as they lost be 3-0 to Brazil and earned a 1-0 win over Nicaragua.
Baba Rahman who played in the game against Brazil is positive that the Black Stars can work harder to get themselves in shape before the World Cup starts.
"Good exercise with the national team. More work to do but we will get there. Thanks for all the support and love. God bless our homeland and make us great and strong," he wrote on Twitter.
Baba Rahman has made 46 appearances for Ghana but he is likely to miss Ghana’s World Cup as a result of his recent deep in performance.
JNA We have more work to do, but we will get there – Baba Rahman
Ghana's left-back Baba Rahman is confident the Black Stars can improve on their performance before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar commences.
The Black Stars were a pale shadow of themselves as they lost 3-0 to Brazil and earned a 1-0 win over Nicaragua.
Baba Rahman, who played in the game against Brazil, is positive that the Black Stars can work harder to get themselves in shape before the World Cup starts.
"Good exercise with the national team. More work to do but we will get there. Thanks for all the support and love. God bless our homeland and make us great and strong," he wrote on Twitter.
Baba Rahman has made 46 appearances for Ghana, but he is likely to miss Ghana's World Cup due to his recent dip in performance.
JNA/KPE
- Inaki Williams will lead Ghana’s attack at World Cup because of experience – Laryea Kingston
- Afriyie Barnieh, Afena-Gyan not Black Stars standard – Dan Owusu
- We have to be precise instead of hammering the ball into the net - Otto Addo
- I wish Inaki well playing for Ghana - Nico Williams
- 70% of players invited for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies will go to the World Cup - Otto Addo
- Read all related articles