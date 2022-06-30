We have no choice not to support Black Stars at World Cup - Adebayor

Former Togolese international, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor

Former Togolese international, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has disclosed that Africans have no other choice than to support Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana qualified to play at the Mundial after eliminating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March.



According to the former Spurs striker, he was surprised the Black Stars were able to edge out Nigeria after a disastrous campaign at the AFCON 2021 to book a place at the World Cup.

He explained the Black Stars have proven to be a force to reckon with at the World Cup at previous tournaments hence Africans must show love to the players.



“Ghana what they showed up at the African Cup of Nations we all doubted them but they showed another face against Nigeria, we don’t have a choice right now,” Adebayor told the press during an interview in Accra.



He added, “We just have to root for them, show them love, show them appreciation, show them we are behind them so they can make something beautiful. The 2006 and 2010 World Cup was better.”



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H at the World Cup and would come up against Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.



