We have not received any offer from Hearts for Gladson Awako - Great Olympics

Gladson Awako, Black Stars midfielder

Great Olympics Public Relations Officer Saint Osei says the club is yet to receive an offer for Gladson Awako.

The mercurial midfielder has been linked with a move to Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window.



There have been reports of the 30-year-old agreeing to personal terms with Hearts of Oak ahead of a move.



The former TP Mazembe midfielder has also confirmed his readiness to join the Ghanaian giants in a series of interviews with the media.



Saint Osei in an interview revealed Hearts of Oak have contacted the club for two of their players without Gladson Awako.



“Hearts of Oak officially wrote to us for only two players ie: Jamaldeen Haruna and Razak Kassim”, he told Vision 1 FM.

“It’s unprofessional on the part of those circulating pictures of Gladson Awako in Hearts jersey on social media because we have not even received any offer for Gladson Awako from Hearts or any Club”



Meanwhile, Gladson Awako has confirmed his readiness to leave the club.



The Black Stars midfielder has just three months remaining on his current contract with the “oly dade” boys.







