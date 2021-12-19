We have players ‘who would fight’ to win AFCON - GFA President

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku believes that the country currently have players ‘who would fight for glory and honour at the AFCON’ 2021.’



Ghana have not won the tournament since 1982 and are looking forward to ending the drought at the 2021 edition which would take place in Cameroon.



Ghanaians have in recent times had issues with Black Stars players due to their penchant for putting money ahead of sacrificing for the country.

However, according to the GFA boss the Black Stars will rewrite history in Cameroon when the tournament commences in January 2022.



“Currently we have qualified to the AFCON (2021), people think that it is a given, but it has come through hard work, and soon we shall be in Cameroon to try to rewrite history,” Kurt Okraku said during the Executive Council’s meeting with the press in Kumasi.



He noted that the current squad are ‘super-dedicated players’ who can be trusted to deliver.



“It’s been 40 odd years since Ghana won the AFCON, but I believe we have a group of super-dedicated players who want to write their names in history and who would fight for glory and honour for Ghana at the AFCON,” the GFA boss stated.



The Black Stars of Ghana begin their campaign in Group C with a game against Morocco on January 10, 2022, before taking on Gabon and Comoros.