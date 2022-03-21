We have quality players capable of competing against Nigeria - George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

George Boateng expresses confidence in Black Stars players

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has intimated that the Black Stars team has quality players capable of beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



According to the Aston Villa youth coach, the team owes the nation a duty to perform better than their last three matches at the AFCON 2021.



George Boateng also disclosed that the Black Stars are well placed to qualify for the World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“Ghana is well placed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and a team we have put in place a solid plan to come up victorious,” George Boateng said in a video.



“We respect Nigeria because they have good players, however, we also have some quality players who are capable of competing against Nigeria.



“Internally we are looking forward to add to our last three performances and we know that it is time,” he added.



The assistant Ghana coach urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Black Stars as they come up against their neighbours.



“I will like to ask all Ghanaians to put their weight behind the team in this crucial moment in our utmost best to make history. We are Ghana, we are the Black Stars and we are capable,” he stated.

The Black Stars will take on Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium before facing them in a return leg at Abuja on March 29, 2022.







The Black Stars will record their fourth appearance at the World Cup if they succeed in defeating Nigeria.



