We have talent in Black Stars - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has stated that the team has talent, citing the likes of Mohammed Kudus and others examples.

In the last year, CK Akonnor has given opportunity to youngsters and Kudus has particularly shone, especially against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Ayew, who is expected to lead the team to AFCON glory, stated that those talents need to be able to deal with pressure.



“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” Ayew said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful they need to be able to deal with the pressure.



“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfill what the nation wants.”



Ayew is currently a free agent after letting his contract with Swansea run out.