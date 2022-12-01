1
We have the chance to make something big for Ghana against Uruguay – Kofi-Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that Ghana's game against Uruguay is a chance for the team to achieve a huge feat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final Group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are in a tight corner and must qualify from the group stages of the tournament, with only Uruguay standing in the gap.

Speaking ahead of the game, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was upbeat about Ghana's chances of making it to the next round of the competition.

"The journey is going on, and on Friday we have the chance to make something big not only for us but for our families for all Ghana," the player said in an interview with GFA.

Ghana lost its first match to Portugal and won its game against South Korea by 3-2.

JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
