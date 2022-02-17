We have the team to earn us a World Cup ticket - Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke

The technical team of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke is confident that the Super Eagles will beat Ghana to one of the tickets to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West African countries renew their rivalry in the final round of World Cup qualifiers in March.



Both countries will be hoping to qualify for the World Cup after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana exited at the group stage and Nigeria followed at the round of 16.



However, Amuneke who was appointed as coach after the Nations Cup believes his familiarity with the players could help in making his work easier.

“I have worked with some of the players in the U17 and U20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game," he said in a zoom meeting with the players and the Sports Ministry.



Ghana host Nigeria on March 24 before traveling to Abuja for the second leg three days later.