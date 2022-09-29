1
We have to be precise instead of hammering the ball into the net - Otto Addo

Otto Addo France.png Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo

Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Ghana coach Otto Addo has expressed his displeasure after his players showed lack of composure with goal scoring opportunities and always wanted to hammer the ball into the net against Nicaragua on Tuesday night

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute of the encounter as the Black Stars bounced back to winning ways in Lorca, having lost 3-0 to Brazil last Friday.

Ghana wasted a plethora of chances in an unconvincing performance against the central American nation, who are 79 places behind them in the FIFA rankings.

Speaking after the game, coach Addo admitted his side should have scored more had they been clinical in front of goal.

"It is just like we have to be a little bit more composed, a little bit also more cool on the ball and sometimes we have to take some time and make another cut, maybe lay it off to a player who is in a position to score," the 47-year-old said.

"We were also unlucky at some point not to score more goals and there goalkeeper did very well, and we have to be a little bit precise instead of always wanting to hammer the ball into the net, we have a young squad, a lot of young players today, and a squad of new players, and this is quite normal."

Ghana will play Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17, seven days before their opening game at the World Cup against Portugal.

