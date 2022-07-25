0
Menu
Sports

We have to execute every strategy to qualify for 2023 CHAN - Black Galaxies goalie

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.jpeg Black Galaxies goalie, Danlad Ibrahim

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, Danlad Ibrahim says the team must execute every strategy necessary to secure qualification to the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Speaking to Sunyani-based Service Radio, the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper said he looks forward to the clash against Nigeria in the final phase of the qualifiers for the tournament,

“Ghana and Benin, who qualifies will meet Nigeria when you play this kind of games, it doesn't necessarily mean you have to win but the most important thing is to qualify, so we have to execute every strategy to qualify,” Danlad Ibrahim indicated.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was in post for the Black Galaxies on Sunday when the team defeated Benin 3-0 in the first leg of the scheduled two-legged encounter.

Despite the big advantage ahead of the reverse fixture, Danlad Ibrahim insists there is still work to be done.

“Even though we are leading by 3-0, but in football, everything can happen, we are not yet done, we have to work hard in Benin and get the qualification,” the goalkeeper noted.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time