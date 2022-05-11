We have to fix our stadiums before thinking about inviting clubs in Europe to Ghana - Tony Baffoe

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe

Tony Baffoe calls for good stadiums in Ghana

African stars to play in Ghana



Borussia Dortmund Legends to tour Ghana



Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe has disclosed that stadiums in Ghana are not fit to host top European football clubs in the country.



The ex-Black Stars player explained that he has always had the passion to invite foreign clubs in Europe to either have an invitational game or pre-season in Ghana but the state of pitches in Ghana makes it impossible to achieve that dream.



The former Fortuna Düsseldorf player noted that until stadiums in Ghana are fixed it would be very difficult to invite clubs to come and play in the country.



“I am already dreaming about bringing foreign teams to Ghana. We always want to play abroad, but we don’t receive them here and for that to happen, we have to fix our stadiums first, then we can receive the big shots. I believe this is something we should take from there,” Tony Baffoe said at the launch of the Borussia Dortmund Legends tour in Ghana.

German Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund will be in Ghana in June for the Legends tour as part of efforts in growing their fan base in Africa.



Former players of the German side will play against a selected Africa Legends side at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 11.



The game will be graced by the Abedi Ayew Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Augustine Arhinful, Prince Tagoe Jay Jay Okocha, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah and a host of others.



