We have to give 110% to beat Ghana – Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has emphasised that it will take a top performance from the Super Eagles to beat the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday evening.

According to the Al Hilal forward, it will take a 110% effort from Nigeria to overcome Ghana although the Super Eagles will have the advantage of playing in front of home fans.



“Home advantage for us, but we won’t go to sleep. It will be a difficult and tough game. Ghana will come out because they have nothing to lose now we are playing at home.



“We have to give our best 110% in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from start to finish until the final whistle. I know we will be victorious by God’s grace, but it won’t be easy. It will be a tough one,” Ighalo told NFF TV.

Tuesday evening’s clash between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.



Kick-off for that game is at 17:00GMT.