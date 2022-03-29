1
Menu
Sports

We have to give 110% to beat Ghana – Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

363c59a8 Ce68 412f 8e1d 10701ddbac46 Odion Ighalo

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo has emphasised that it will take a top performance from the Super Eagles to beat the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday evening.

According to the Al Hilal forward, it will take a 110% effort from Nigeria to overcome Ghana although the Super Eagles will have the advantage of playing in front of home fans.

“Home advantage for us, but we won’t go to sleep. It will be a difficult and tough game. Ghana will come out because they have nothing to lose now we are playing at home.

“We have to give our best 110% in the game on Tuesday, take our chances, fight from start to finish until the final whistle. I know we will be victorious by God’s grace, but it won’t be easy. It will be a tough one,” Ighalo told NFF TV.

Tuesday evening’s clash between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.

Kick-off for that game is at 17:00GMT.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy