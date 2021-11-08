'We have to learn' - Accra Lions coach Reiner Kraft after defeat to Olympics

Reiner Kraft

Accra Lions FC coach, Reiner Kraft, has blamed his team’s 3-1 defeat to Great Olympics on inexperience.



The new entrants suffered their first-ever defeat at the top-flight level on Sunday. Maxwell Abbey Quaye did the damage with his hat trick.



While the game was at level pegging,1-1, goalkeeper Appiah Kubi gifted Olympics a second goal when his failed kick landed in front of Abbey, who lobbed the goalie.

Lions conceded a penalty later on, and Abbey again did justice to it to hand the Dade lads all three points.



Speaking after the game, the German trainer implied that his side’s inexperience cost the team the loss.



“There is no problem. We are coming from division one; we have to learn. We paid our price today. It is not about tactics, it is not about playing, it is not about running, it is not about having much ball possession; it is just about individual mistakes. So Great Olympics did none or one and we did three. This is the difference,” he said at post-match.



Accra Lions, after two games, have one point and thus find themselves in the bottom half of the table.



They play Dreams FC next on matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.