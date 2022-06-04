We have what it takes to beat Ghana - Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy

Central African Republic national team

Central African Republic (CAR) coach, Raoul Savoy has said that his team is capable of beating the Black Stars of Ghana.

CAR will host the Black Stars at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Sunday, June 6, 2022, in the second Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.



CAR suffered a 2-1 defeat against Angola in their opener while Ghana secured a convincing 3-0 win against Madagascar.



With Barthélemy Boganda Stadium deemed unfit by CAF, CAR will host Ghana in Angola and a win will revive their hopes of qualifying for the Afcon finals for the first time.



However, Savoy expects Ghana to win the group but the Spanish-Swiss tactician warned that his side has what it takes to stun the Black Stars.

“Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa] World Cup finals,” he said.



“I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.



“I can remind you that we have defeated Nigeria in Lagos [during the 2022 World Cup qualifier]. We can beat anyone in the group,” said Savoy.