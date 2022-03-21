We have what it takes to come out victorious - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars have what it takes to come out victorious at the expense of Nigeria's Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off this month.

The Dortmund assistant coach says the players, technical team the Ghana Football Association are committed to ensuring that Black Stars overcome Nigeria to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar.



Addo is set for his first assignment after he was appointed in February. He replaced Serbian Milovan Rajevac who was sacked a week after the Black Stars crash out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



“We’re only a few days away from playing a crucial match against our rivals Nigeria. We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup (Qatar 2022) but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament,” Addo said.



The players, the technical team, and the Ghana Football Association are committed to this task. We really want to make ourselves and the nation proud by qualifying for this upcoming World Cup.



“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies, and we believe in the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into these two matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious,” he added.

Black Stars will commence preparations for the two games on Monday evening with their first training.



They will on Tuesday travel to Kumasi where they will hold two training sessions ahead of the first leg on Friday, March 25.



The return leg will be played four days later in Abuja at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



The winner of the tie will be in Qatar for the World Cup later this year.



Ghana are aiming for a fourth appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, while Nigeria are hoping to qualify for a seventh.