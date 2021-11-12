'We have withdrawn our petition to the GFA' - Olympics CEO on Gladson Awako saga

Gladson Awako playing for Great Olympics during the 2020/2021 GPL season

• Oloboi Commodore confirms Olympics have withdrawn their petition to GFA over the Awako transfer saga

• They will try other means to reclaim Gladson Awako from Hearts



• Great Olympics are not happy with the posture of the GFA



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Great Olympics FC, Oloboi Commodore, has confirmed that the club has withdrawn its petition to the GFA due to the latter's attitude regarding Gladson Awako's release.



Awako, who completed a GHC100,000 move to Hearts of Oak in September, is yet to be released on the Player Transfer Machine(PTMS) to the Phobians.



Hearts paid half of the amount mentioned above up front but failed to settle the remainder as agreed by both clubs. The said date for the payment was October 2.



According to Olympics, Hearts of Oak's breach allows the Dade club to reclaim ownership of the player since it was a clause in the signed agreement.

Hence, Olympics petitioned the country's football governing body in that regard but are yet to receive a response.



Oloboi Commodore, in audio aired on Kumasi-Angle FM, said the club has withdrawn their petition and will try other options to reclaim ownership of Awako. But the GFA is not allowed to release the player to their city rivals despite the withdrawal.



"GFA doesn't have the power to use any of their rules to release a (one team's) player to another; the GFA can never touch it. In fact, no court can even do that. Because of these things, that is why we have withdrawn our petition to the GFA."



He added that the GFA's attitude towards the case led to the retreat of the petition.



"The posture of the GFA shows we cannot rely on them. So, we are thinking about other options; that is why we have withdrawn (the petition) from the GFA. As we speak, we have not concerted to Awako being released on the PTMS(Player Transfer Machine System) to Hearts of Oak, and the GFA can never do that. Nowhere, not even FIFA," Oloboi Commodore.



Meanwhile, Gladson Awako, since signing the deal with Hearts of Oak, has not officially made his debut for the club.