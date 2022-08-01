0
We haven't achieved our target - Black Galaxies chief Tony Aubynn

Black Galaxies Benin The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Dr. Tony Aubynn, chairman of the Black Galaxies management committee, has said that they haven't met their goal just by eliminating Benin from the CHAN qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies beat Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the doubleheader qualifiers ahead of the CHAN tournament.

Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final round of 2022 African Nations Championship qualifiers, with the winner qualifying for Algeria.

“We have not done anything yet but Ghanaians can congratulate and praise the team led by the technical handlers and the playing body for that superb performance against Benin."

“For us as a committee, we are yet to achieve our target which is to make it to the actual tournament in Algeria come next year. So, reserve the applause and let’s get there first,” Dr Tony Aubynn told Akoma FM in an interview.

“We did a great selection from all divisions, the team had a lengthy period to camp and also we have a great leadership with our head coach Annor Walker.”

The first leg will be held in Ghana in late August, with the return leg in Nigeria in September.

Ghana are looking to return to the championship after missing the last three editions. Black Galaxies finished second twice in the first three editions.

