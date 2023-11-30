We hope it’s not too bad – Southampton manager Russell Martin reacts to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s injury

Kamaldeen suffered an injury setback and had to be replaced by Che Adams in the 35th minute

Manager of Southampton, Russell Martin says he is worried about the injury to Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The talented youngster started for the Saints on Wednesday night in the game against Bristol City but could not finish the 90 minutes of the contest.



He suffered an injury setback and had to be replaced by Che Adams in the 35th minute.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Southampton manager Russell Martin said he is hoping for the best after a scan tomorrow.



According to the gaffer, the injury does not look too bad and he hopes to have Kamaldeen Sulemana on the grass very soon.

“It’s a bit of a worry. We’ll get it scanned and keep our fingers crossed it’s not too bad, but it’s the big disappointment of the evening.



“Al just picked up a little strain and we hope to have him back very quickly,” Southampton manager Russell Martin said.



For Ghana, the latest injury is a big worry, especially with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament just around the corner.