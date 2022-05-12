0
We hope our new secretariat will be completed by November – Togbe Afede XIV

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The board chairman for Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has disclosed that the climb hopes to complete its new secretariat by November 2022.

At a short but colourful ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the board chairman of the Ghana Premier League giants officially cut the sod for the construction of the new club secretariat.

Speaking at the event, Togbe Afede XIV said the construction should take about eight months to be completed.

“We hope to complete the new secretariat in eight months’ time".

“All other things being equal, the project should be completed by November for the club's 111th anniversary,” the Hearts of Oak board member said.

At the same event today, Togbe Afede XIV commissioned Hearts of Oak’s beautifully built commercial store.

The club as part of efforts to rise to the status of a giant on the African continent has also revealed plans to build a 50,00 capacity stadium. 

