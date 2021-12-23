'We just need time and the boys will come up' - Accra Lions coach James Francis pleads

Accra Lions head coach, James Nicholas Francis

Accra Lions head coach James Nicholas Francis has pleaded with supporters of the club to exercise patience following their poor start to the 2021/22 football season.

Lions have won twice, drawn twice, and lost five times across all competitions this term.



On Wednesday, the newly-promoted side was kicked out of the MTN FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss in round 64 to defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf Park.



"No, it's not; we decided to build a team in a great way. You could see by the performances of the play, we outplayed them [Hearts of Oak], we created the chances against them," James Nicholas Francis told Africa-foot.com.



"So I'm happy with the performance. As I said before, we attack as a team; we defend as a team, we win as a team.

"We will carry on working, creating the chances and make the corrections, and then we will come.



"We just need time, and the boys will come up," he added.



In their next league encounter, Accra Lions will take on Real Tamale United (RTU) on Monday, December 27.