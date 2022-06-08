0
We knew we would be champions after beating Hearts of Oak - Ibrahim Imoro

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim has shared that they knew they have won the Ghana Premier League after beating rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Having picked up a point against their bitterest rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first half of the season, the Porcupine Warriors defeated the Phobians by a lone goal.

Cameroonian import, Franck Mbella Etouga scored from a spot-kick to seal all three points for the Reds.

However, Kotoko were declared champions of the 2021/22 Premier League after holding AshantiGold SC to a 1-1 draw in an outstanding game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

According to the promising left-back, they believed they would be crowned winners of the season after beating Hearts of Oak who won the title last season

“We knew we had won the league after beating Hearts of Oak because we knew no team could challenge us," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

Asante Kotoko will be crowned champions of the season when they host relegated Elmina Sharks in their matchday 33 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

