We learnt a lot against WAC - Samuel Boadu on Saoura second leg

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu and assistant Hamza Obeng( in blue)

WAC annihilated Hearts in the CAF Champions League

Hearts beat Saoura 2-0 in the CAF Confederations Cup



JS Soura-Hearts second leg set for December 5



Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has said his team has learnt lessons from their heavy defeat to Wydad Athletic Club(WAC) that brought an end to their journey in the CAF Champions league.



Hearts after winning 1-0 in the first leg suffered an embarrassing 6-1 loss in the second leg, losing 6-2 on aggregate to the North African.



The rainbow team subsequently dropped into the Confederations Cup to face yet another North African side in Algeria's JS Saoura.

Hearts beat Saoura 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to win the first leg of the group stage play off tie. Ibrahim Salifu and Issac Agyemin Boateg aided the hosts to the victory.



Speaking after the game, Samuel Boadu said the second leg against will not be the same as that of WAC.



“We have learnt a lot lesson in our match against WAC, We are going to use that as a learning point in our second leg against JS Saoura,” he said at the post match.



The return leg of the match will take place next Sunday, December 5 at the Stade 20 Aout 1955.



