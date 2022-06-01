We'll beat Ghana - Madagascar goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy

Mathyas Randriamamy

Madagascar goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy is optimistic that his side can beat the Black Stars of Ghana in their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier opener.

The Island nation which is located in the Indian nation will face the Black Stars of Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.



Ghana failed miserably at the last AFCON in Cameroon but will be looking to book a place in Ivory Coast 2023 tournament.



Despite the four time nation being overwhelming favourites, the PSG youngster says that his side will get the vicory if they play well.



“We are looking for a good match”

Ask if he is optimistic about victory against Ghana, he said, “Yes, we can. I believe if we play well, we can win”



“Our goal is to qualify from the group and nothing else. We are here and we are going to play good for our fans” he added.



Ghana will play against Central African Republic in four days time after playing against Madagascar on 1st June, 2022.