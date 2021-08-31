We’ll complete all projects started by my predecessor - Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has assured that the ten multi-purpose youth centres started under the previous Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah will be completed.

The Akufo-Addo government, in its first term in office, undertook an ambitious project of constructing multi-purpose sports stadia at all the then ten regional capitals.



The facilities are nearing completion, but there have been recent concerns that works have stalled.



Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen Programme on Tuesday afternoon, Mustapha Ussif, who is also the MP for Yagaba-Kubori constituency, assured that works will soon be complete.



"The construction of these facilities is a vision of President Akufo-Addo to give every region in the country and we are very committed to completing them," the Minister said.



"My predecessor did very well to supervise the start of these programmes and I am also committed to ensuring that they are completed."

"I have met the contractors and the consultants to listen to their challenges and they will soon go back to the site."



"I can assure you and all Ghanaians that we will complete these works so that they can be used for their intended purpose."



The Sports Minister also assured that other national stadia which are undergoing renovation works are also due to complete soon.



"Other projects which my predecessor started were the renovation of our national stadias and works are ongoing and scheduled to be completed soon," the Minister assured.