We’ll get nowhere without culture of resignation – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Torgbui Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed concerns about the supposed irresoluteness of employees to resist interferences in line of duty.

Dr Tamakloe, who chaired the association for a year (2004–2005), noted that he was a victim of such intrusions from the government, though the then president, John Agyekum Kufour himself did not meddle in the affairs of the association.



There have been complaints against governments interference in the works of the football governing body and other state institutions across all sectors over the years, including attempts to coerce officeholders to abdicate their position for others to take over.



Sharing his experience on Thursday, February 10, 2022, on GTV Sports+ monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said his frustrations at the time boiled down to the fact that he had compiled a list of things that needed to be done as part of reforms in the GFA, which got leaked and incited members of the association against him.



“The wolves in the FA decided to have me impeached,” he told the host of the ‘Saving our Passion’ programme, Karl Tuffour.



Dr Tamakloe added that, though he took the case to court and won the case, in the second session, judgement was pronounced in favour of his foes.

According to his narration, the minister for youth and sports at the time, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who was aware of the situation, “called me in front of my committee. He said he would suggest to me to step aside. I got really mad and I told him point-blank he did not appoint me [so] had no right to tell me to step aside. What really got me annoyed was that he asked me to step aside and he will find where to put me.”



The former FA boss noted, he afterwards tended in his resignation and left the GFA.



He, therefore, held that, as a state, there needs to be the development of a “culture of resignation” to ensure that things are done in accordance with ethics and laws governing the respective organisations, to attain the development they hope to achieve.



“We don’t have a culture of resignation. If we had the culture of resignation, a lot of people including top people in this country, should have left their seats by now,” said the one-time GFA president.



He stated that if the practice is not cultivated, “this country will get nowhere because, there is no shame and if you don’t have shame, you don’t know how to pick a pen and resign.”