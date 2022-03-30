2
We'll 'kidnap' you when you come back to Ghana - Akufo-Addo to Otto Addo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo that the country will “kidnap” him when he’s back from Nigeria.

The President says he won’t be allowed to go back to Germany to ply his trade with Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was speaking to Otto Addo on the phone after Ghana’s Black Stars qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

“Well done Well done but when you come here we are going to kidnap you, we are not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund. So be very careful because you are not going to leave Ghana again.

Thank you I appreciate it, it’s the best possible Birthday present I could have had. The news of your birthday qualification for the World Cup is excellent. I don’t think we are sleeping tonight. Congratulations to you and congratulations to the boys, captain Partey and I’m hoping that I see you tomorrow when you come in.”

Ghana has qualified for Qatar 2022 World Cup after a drawn game with Nigeria in Abuja.

The country is currently in a frenzy mood as Ghanaians are celebrating the feat achieved by the Black Stars.

Source: mynewsgh.com
