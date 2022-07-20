We'll never forgive you - Kotoko fans on social media turn heat on Nana Yaw over Ogum's resignation

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns

Prosper Narteh end Kotoko's GPL title drought



Asante Kotoko board hold end of season review meeting



Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has topped the trends on social media after resigning from his role with immediate effect.



According to Oyerepa FM, the manager turned in his letter of resignation following the end-of-season meeting with the board of directors on July 20, 2022.



The former WAFA manager signed a two-year contract with Kotoko in September 2021. He led the Reds to their first Ghana Premier League title since 2014, finishing 11 points ahead of the runners-up.



The news has stunned Porcupines fans, who have expressed their shock on Twitter.



Some fans have blamed the board for the gaffer's resignation, while others have blamed the management.

Football followers believe that the manager's resignation will negatively affect the team's growth.



There are currently no details on what prompted the coaches' departure following a successful first season.



Any radio station currently doing their sports segment in Ghana? Wanna listen on TuneIn. Rattled by Ogum’s resignation. What a shock! — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) July 20, 2022

Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned. Kotoko are still talking to him to rescind his decision. At this point it is a fluid situation and there must be calm and a lot of emotional intelligence. Hopefully he changes his mind, in the event he does not, let there be decorum. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) July 20, 2022

Kotoko have just disrupted the teams growth by allowing Dr. Ogum to resign. — king_Jorge ⚡???????? (@Abei_kuu) July 20, 2022

The truth of the matter is that the Kotoko mgt doesn't rate Dr Ogum. They bought a lot of league matches and so they believe the league wasn't won by the tactical acumen of Dr. — Original Pay All (@BarristerDrew) July 20, 2022

Always suspected Coach Ogum wouldn’t last two seasons. The politics in Kotoko and Hearts dier. — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) July 20, 2022

