8
Menu
Sports

‘We’ll put our lives and soul in the match against Ghana’ – Uruguay striker Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez Down Luis Suarez

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has served a strong warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” Luis Suarez said.

“We have watched their video clips and they have a porous defence, we will utilize on that to beat them.”

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is ‘do and die’. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy. We are going to put our lives and soul in the last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, We have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again. We have watched their video clips and they have porous defense, We will utilise on that to beat them.

Uruguay eliminated Ghana under controversial circumstances in the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin