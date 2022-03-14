We missed Sulley Muntari - Samuel Boadu after defeat to Aduana

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak suffer defeat to Aduana Stars

Hearts to host Ashgold in GPL Week21



Hearts of Oak drop to 6th on GPL table after loss to Aduana



Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has said Sulley Muntari's absence was felt during his team's loss to Aduana Stars in Ghana Premier League(GPL) week 20 fixture.



Sam Adams made the difference with his first-half strike to hand the Rainbow lads a fifth defeat of the season.



Samuel Boadu admitted that the team missed Sulley. He, however, commended his players for having a good game.

"Looking at the type of player Sulley Muntari is and his contribution to the team I cannot say I didn't miss him but all the same, the boys did well. Luck wasn't on our side and tactically, we have to improve so that we can bounce back. He told StarTimes in a pitchside interview.



Sulley Muntari missed the trip to Dormaa due to a minor injury, the club announced in a statement on Friday, March 11, 2022.



The defending champions now trail their arch-rivals and league leaders Asante Kotoko 15 points. But the manager said the race is still on.



"No, it's not yet over," he said before explaining how his team lost the match against Aduana.



"This is football, you could see that the boss played well but it's quite unfortunate(that we lost). We got the first chance to score but we couldn't. The goal they scored was not a chance but they punished us. The boys tried and fought to get an equalizer and come back to win but it's quite unfortunate we didn't get it like that."

The Phobians, following the defeat, are positioned 6th on the GPL table with 29 points



Next on the schedule for Hearts of Oak is a date with Ashanti Gold SC at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 20, 2022.



