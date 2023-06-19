We must prioritize our health to promote physical well-being – Zenith Bank MD

The health walk was to promote living a healthy lifestyle

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry C. Onwuzurigbo has emphasized the importance of prioritizing one’s health.

He noted that it is vital for customers, staff and partners of financial institutions to regularly engage in the healthy habit of walking.



He made the remarks after Zenith Bank Ghana held its highly anticipated health walk on Saturday June 17th to promote living a healthy lifestyle and engage with customers, partners the board, management and staff of the bank to create awareness about the bank's convenient and secure banking solutions.



The event was held under the theme; "Everyone Can Bank with Us."



Addressing journalists after the event, Henry C. Onwuzurigbo highlighted Zenith Bank's commitment to providing a diverse range of products and services to cater to the needs of customers from all walks of life.



He stated that at Zenith Bank, there is a product or service to cater to the needs of customers from all walks of life. Complimenting these products he said, is a bouquet of electronic banking channels that make banking convenient for customers.



Speaking on the subject of health, the MD/CEO stated, "We believe that health is wealth, and at Zenith Bank, we don't compromise on the health of our customers and staff. This event provided an opportunity for everyone to de-stress and contribute to living a healthy lifestyle. We are thrilled about the massive turnout."

“Moving forward, it is our intention to make the health walk a regular routine to throw more light on healthy living and recognize the numerous benefits beyond the promotion of physical well-being,” he added.



The Banks' Managing Director expressed gratitude with the massive turnout and called for increased participation in subsequent health-related events expected to take place.



He further expressed gratitude to the board, customers, staff, management and partners of the Zenith Bank for championing the vision of the bank through the years.



Some dignitaries present at the health walk were the CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah; the Board Chairperson of the bank, Mrs. Freda Duplan as well as board members; Dr. Juliette Tuakli and Mr. Kwesi Boatin.



The health event was climaxed with surprise giveaways to customers and staff of the bank.