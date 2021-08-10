We must take advantage and develop our infrastructure - Kotoko CEO after missing Africa spot

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, insists the club will take advantage of not making it to Africa to develop their infrastructures.

The Porcupine Warriors have represented Ghana in the last three seasons in either CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.



And under Nana Yaw Amponsah's leadership, the club were eliminated by Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the last campaign.



According to the CEO, Africa has been costly and the monies spent in the continental championship can be used for development.



“We must take advantage of that to develop and improve our squad and prepare them to win the league and FA cup next season if possible," he told Oyerepa FM.



“We also need to develop our infrastructure so we can console ourselves with it," he added.

Asante Kotoko have been on the receiving end in the media, after coach Mariao Barreto blasted the club for the lack of basic facilities.



Nana Yaw Amponsah revealed the cost involved in participating in Africa could be used to build an astroturf at Adako Jachie.



"“The cost of going to Africa is not easy and if am to tell you the cost involved in going to Africa last year can provide us with an Astro turf at Adako Jachie and double of what we are doing now and many more," he said.



Kotoko finished the season second behind rivals Hearts of Oak and were eliminated in the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.