We must work harder – Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic after win against Gold Stars

Slavko Matic 8765 Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has said he was impressed with the performance of his players after that 2-1 win against Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday afternoon.

The Serbian tactician had to vary his tactics multiple times on the matchday to propel the Phobians to a comeback victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Slavko Matic insisted that despite the win, his Hearts of Oak players must work header to prepare for upcoming games.

“Before this game, they feel the pressure of course and when you concede this cheap goal something will be more difficult for us. But I think we have a good game. After the game, we immediately changed formation from 4-4-2 to 3-3-4. Tactically we made good things and the most important thing is my players they have big wishes to win. We must continue to work harder because every game will be difficult,” Coach Slavko Matic stressed.

