We need Salisu Mohammed, Duncan, Lamptey others to beat Nigeria - Foh Amoaning

Veteran sports journalist, Moses Foh Amoaning

Veteran sports journalist, Moses Foh Amoaning has disclosed that Ghana needs the services of Salisu Mohammed, Alfred Duncan, Tariq Lamptey and others for the game against Nigeria in March.



He explained that having these players would improve the performance and quality of the team in the game against Nigeria which would be played between March 23 and 29.



According to Foh Amoaning, the inclusion of these players will enhance Ghana’s chances of beating Nigeria to make it to the 2022 World Cup.

“Imagine this Black Stars with Salisu [Mohammed], Tariq Lamptey, with Duncan, with the Inaki brothers, imagine the Black Stars with all these players, imagine the quality that we will have because we don’t even have the people to put the ball in the net”, Foh Amoaning said.



He however stressed that issues like black magic [juju] scares players away from playing for the Ghana national team. He noted that such reports have psychological effects on the players.



“We’ve had psychological problems in the team that was documented in 2013 after the Cup of Nations. The ‘juju’ thing was written in black and white, we’ve not sorted it, if we don’t it’s going to hurt us, and as I said, it’s pushing some good players away from the team”, Amoaning outlined.



Ghana has been courting some foreign-based players like Inaki Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey who are eligible to play for the Black Stars.