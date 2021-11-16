‘We need Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu for 2022 World Cup playoff’ - Augustine Arhinful

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Augustine Arhinful said Ghana will need Tariq and Salisu for the playoff in March 2022

Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey both have refused to play for the Black Stars



They both ply their trade in the English Premier League with Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively



Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, will need the services of English Premier League duo, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu in the playoffs stage in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars booked their place in the playoff stage after emerging as winners of Group G following the team's 1-0 win over South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana will have to clear the final hurdle in the qualifications stage and Arhinful believes that the inclusion of Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu in the team for the games in March 2022.

“We need to approach Mohammed Salisu to come and play for us, we need him to come. Let’s contact Samuel Kuffuor, Tony Baffour to do this job for us.”



“Let them go there and speak with him. In defense, we got a problem. We need our best players out there to come and represent us. He is a solid defender and a good passer of the ball."



“We need Tariq Lamptey of Brighton. He is also an option for us at the right-back. I would have told him that if he is looking to play for England there isn’t a chance at a national level so he should consider Ghana, which will help him in his CV. If it is the father, you must get through to him then let’s do it,” he told Happy FM in an interview.



