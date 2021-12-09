We need a local striker in Black Stars AFCON squad- Alhaji Grusah appeals

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Jordan Ayew has not scored for Ghana in almost two years

Alhaji Grusah wants Zubairu Ibrahim in the Black Stars



Ghana have been paired in Group C for 2021 AFCON



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah is advocating for the inclusion of a local striker in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



The Black Stars will be competing with twenty-three other African countries for the 32nd AFCON trophy in Cameroon next but Ghana have a serious goalscoring problem as Jordan Ayew’s drought continues.

Only three local players namely Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, Philemon Baffour of Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko Captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu were included in the Ghana squad for the November’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Ghana scored only two goals in the November games against Ethiopia and South Africa making Alhaji Grusah to suggest the inclusion of the local players to solve the goal-scoring problems in the Black Stars as Jordan Ayew and Richmond Boakye Yiadom keeps misfiring.



“I am appealing to our coach and the technical people in the Black Stars: They should open their eyes because scoring is a problem”, he said.



“I don’t see the reason we don’t give local players a chance. I think we should promote some of our local players in the Black Stars for the AFCON,” he told TV3 in an interview.