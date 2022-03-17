0
We need to be more efficient – Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

V2 Large 7ff3b14e62d208c2014f0f5ac1291e686605a534.png Majeed Ashimeru

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru believes his side can still play better despite their recent good form.

The Purple and White have won five and drawn one out of their six games in the Belgian Pro League.

Despite the club’s recent performance, Ashimeru believes his side needs to be more efficient in the remaining matches of the season.

"I'm very happy with my current level. I have to keep going and stay focused. We're on the right track, but we can still play better and above all we need to be more efficient”

“Next week's game against Gent will be back as well It's important. We haven't got anything on our hands yet. We celebrated the win in the dressing room, but we know we still have three important games ahead of us." He said.

