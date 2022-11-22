2
We need to change something about our FIFA rankings - Deni Odoi

Black Stars' right back, Denis Odoi believes the Black Stars must do something to improve Ghana's position in the latest FIFA rankings.

Ghana was the least-ranked team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after placing 61st in the FIFA Rankings.

With Ghana set to play Portugal, who have been ranked in the top 10, Denis Odoi has stated that something has to change about Ghana’s ranking.

Speaking in an interview, the right-back was shocked when he was informed that Ghana was the least-ranked team to be at the World Cup.

He said, "I swear I can’t believe it, we need to change something about that."

Asked if Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina was a motivation for Ghana to beat Portugal, he said, “it doesn’t give us more motivation; we are here to play as a team, we want to represent Ghana, and my experience shows that if you play as a team in the Champions League, you can’t do anything.”

Ghana will play Portugal on November 24, 2022, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

