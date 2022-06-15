We need to do more than Hasaacas Ladies achieved in Africa - Ampem Darkoa’s coach

Joe Nana Adarkwa

Source: GNA

Joe Nana Adarkwa Head Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, says his team will work hard to do better than what Hasaacas Ladies FC achieved when they played in the maiden Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies, under the guidance of Coach Yussif Basigi won the WAFU Zone B tourney and placed second in the CAF Women’s Champions League after losing 2-0 to South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals.



Despite losing the finals to the South Africans, Hasaacas Ladies received applause from Ghanaians for their heroic performance in Africa.



Nana Adarkwa, who completed double victories over their old foes in the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup told the GNA Sports that, Hasaacas Ladies made a mark in Africa, and would not relent on their efforts to disappoint Ghanaians at the continental level.

He said, “We would be going to Africa for the first time, and with what Hasaacas did, Ampem Darkoa have a lot to do, otherwise, Ghanaians would be disappointed in us. So we are going to work hard so that we can achieve something better in Africa”.



He added that, “Last year, it was Hasaacas Ladies’ time and this year is our time too. So we have to take all the trophies like the way they did”.



To achieve that, Coach Nana Adarkwa said he would employ the services of new players to beef up the squad as they march to compete in Africa.