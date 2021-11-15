We need to help Jordan Ayew rediscover his form- Ex-Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew in action against South Africa. Credit 442stock

•Prince Tagoe urge Ghanaians to support Jordan Ayew

•Jordan Ayew yet to score for Black Stars in 8 matches



•Jordan Ayew suffer backlash for big miss against South Africa



Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has urged Ghanaians to support Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew to rediscover his form.



The Crystal Palace forward missed a huge opportunity in Ghana's 1-0 win over South Africa and has been slammed afterwards.

Ayew is yet to wake up from his hibernation and has gone on an 8 game barren run without scoring for the national team.



The 30-year-old last scored for Black Stars in a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the AFCON qualifiers.



"On a normal day, Jordan Ayew would've buried that chance but I think he has completely lost his confidence. It's clear that the criticisms have affected him but we need to support him to rediscover. He works hard in every game"- Tagoe told Angel TV



Jordan Ayew since making his debut in September 2010 has scored 13 goals for the Black Stars.