We need to invest in all sporting disciplines to win medals - Lamptey

George Lamptey, Amateur boxing President

Amateur Boxing president, Mr. George Lamptey, has called on the government to support all sporting disciplines since all of them perform in the name of the country.

He made this statement on Frontline Sports on Rainbow Radio when he was asked whether the government should focus on only boxing since the country only won a medal from boxing at the Olympic Games.



Ghana clinched only one medal (bronze) at the just ended Olympic Games in Japan- Tokyo by Samuel Takyi, an amateur boxer.



Mr. Lamptey believes that if the government invests in all sporting disciplines, medals can come from all angles.



“No! government should invest in all sporting disciplines, they all perform in the name of Ghana, so it shouldn’t be one discipline benefiting from the government”, Mr. George Lamptey.



All African Games will be hosted by Ghana in 2023. MR. Lamptey emphasized that Ghana had begun training towards the All African Games competition.

“Preparations have begun towards the All African Games. We know that there are three tournaments for us to participate in which are just ended Olympic Games in Tokyo, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and All African Games, and I can assure you that we did not focus on only the Olympic games”, George Lamptey said.



Ghana’s focus now is on how to excel in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and All African Games in Ghana.



He added that Ghana had targeted medals from all disciplines but could not achieve that.



However, he thinks we could have done better and won more medals in the future looking at the performance they put up in the Tokyo Olympic Games.