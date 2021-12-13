We need to start raising red flags on bad officiating - Furious Akatsi All Stars Chairman fires

Anthony-Solo Adoteivi, Chairman for Akatsi All-Stars

The Chairman for Akatsi All-Stars, Anthony-Solo Adoteivi, has proposed that referees should be critically looked at to help fight poor officiating.

This comes after Akatsi All Stars witnessed poor officiating at their matchday 4 with Akosombo Krystal palace.



The center referee for the Division One Leg game between Akatsi All-stars and Akosombo Krystal palace according to supporters of Akatsi All-Stars must apologize for his poor officiating on the field that causes tensions between the two teams, supporters, and personnel from the Ghana police service yesterday.



Krystal Palace recorded a 1-0 win at their home Stadium in the matchday 4 games with jersey number 5 scoring the goal for the home side.



But according to the veteran football manager, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] must consider it necessary and warn the referees to help fight poor officiating.



Akatsi All-Stars have gained promotion to the National Division One League, following a 3-1 penalties win over Home Stars FC on the final day of the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) Super Middle League at the Ho Sports Stadium.

They lost their first DOL game to Tudu mighty Jet, picked a draw with Liberty Professionals, won their third game with Kwabebrime FC, and lost their fourth game.



"The center referee of the match between Akatsi All-Stars and Crystal Palace played at Akosombo should be critically looked at. Today was a black day for Ghana football. We need to start raising red flags on bad officiating."



Although we decided not to talk about what happened at the Krystal palace football pitch, I think it is time for our referees to get rid of poor officiating from our football,” he added.



The vice-chairman of the Akatsi All-stars supporters Union, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede also took to his official page to share with the world the alleged poor officiating their Team witnessed and he also seized the opportunity to call on all division one clubs to come together to fight the canker.



"The match between Akatsi All Stars Vs Krystal palace, I don’t know if the match commissioners were happy with the officiating but to me, it is nothing to write home about, and moving forward, all the division one clubs must all come together and fight this pustule because it is not helping our football."

"This is a total cheat and to the extent of police officers raining pepper spray on our Dear Chairman GFA must seriously investigate and bring the policeman involved to book and warn their center referees, Mr. Japhet added.



He called on the GFA to look for the police officer who rains the pepper spray on the Chairman of Akatsi All-Stars and their supporters.



Per the reports, the game nearly turned bloody as the police officers deployed to protect the footballers were seen supporting Krystal palace, the home team that led to a misunderstanding between them and Akatsi All-stars supporters.



The incident recorded no casualties but the angry supporters were not happy with the police officer who sprinkle the pepper spray on their chairman, Mr. Adoteivi who came to calm the situation between the mob and the police down.