'We need to stay focus and avoid complacency' - Kotoko coach on GPL title chances 

Prosper Nartey, Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh wants his side to stay focus and avoid complacency in their quest to annex the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the first round of the domestic top-flight with a 0-0 draw against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



They sit top of the table with 37 points after first round.



At the post-match conference, Ogum noted his side must guide against complacency and stay focus in the bid to win the title at the end of the campaign.

"We will step up our performance in the second round, where we've gotten to, if you look at the way they played there is a lot of quality in the players, a lot of talents in the players so we going to step up our training and the way we do things and am sure we will played better in the second round"



"We have another round of 17 games to go, so it is not over, we need to stay focus, we don't have to be complacent, we have to take it game by game and that is what we've been doing from day one.



"So this game is gone and it is the beginning of our next game, we will go home and prepare and make sure that we get the job done when we play at Kumasi," he said.